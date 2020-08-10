Daisy Edgar-Jones has ''great natural style'', according to Nicky Yates.

The 'Normal People' actress has emerged as a style star in recent months, and Daisy's stylist has now hailed her fashion sense.

Speaking about the 22-year-old actress' love of fashion, Nicky said: ''Daisy's style encompasses both feminine and masculine pieces.

''So, romantic puff-sleeved Ganni one moment and more minimal, masculine Roland Mouret tailoring the next. She has great natural style and really loves fashion.''

The stylist also revealed Daisy relishes the process of finding the perfect outfit.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''Some people want to find the right outfit as quickly as possible, whereas others, like Daisy, enjoy the process and love exploring new designers and trying new things.''

Earlier this month, Daisy confessed that she and her 'Normal People' character have similar approaches to make-up.

The actress revealed that her cosmetics style is similar to that of her alter-ego Marianne Sheridan, although the fictional character is a little more experimental.

She said: ''I think [Marianne and I] have similar approaches [to our make-up], and I loved how experimental she was with her make-up at Trinity College.

''She played a lot with eyeliner and eyeshadow. I've always been a big fan of eye make-up and absolutely love Hourglass's Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadows - they're easy to apply [and offer] maximum impact.''

Daisy loves a dramatic cat-eye look - but she doesn't always get it right.

She explained: ''Pardon the pun, but my secret is just winging it. Sometimes it goes perfectly, sometimes you end up with a flick that spans your whole head. Finding the right eyeliner really helps.''