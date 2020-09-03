Daisy Edgar-Jones has landed her first-ever fashion campaign with Jimmy Choo.

The 'Normal People' star has made her fashion debut with the luxury footwear brand's 2020 fall campaign, modelling a range of shoes from fresh white trainers to skyhigh boots and heels.

In a statement, she said: ''This is the first time I have worked on a commercial shoot, and it was a completely new and exciting experience for me.

''I loved finding a character through the shoes and accessories, it reinforced to me how trasformative accessories, especially shoes, can be when playing a role. I also love how the collection includes off duty styles as well as glamorous heels.''

Daisy rose to fame as Marianne Sheridan in the acclaimed BBC drama alongside Paul Mescal when the show premiered in April.

She was shot on location at the landmark Chiltern Firehouse in London, modelling a range of footwear and accessories including a men's oversized shirt, handbags and crystal-adorned heels.

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said: ''She has found herself on the cusp of global stardom during an extraordinary moment in history. I, like many others, was mesmerized by her performance in 'Normal People' and am so thrilled we were able to work together to create such a beautiful campaign that talks to the brand's London roots so strongly.''

The 22-year-old actress is also seen in Jimmy Choo's video series 'In My Choo' where she discusses the importance of fashion within the showbiz industry.

She explained: ''Marianne's accessories were so helpful because I had to track quite a lot of an age difference over four years. For me, what really helped was the shoes, because I think the way that you walk says a lot about your character.''