Daisy Edgar-Jones is struggling to process her newfound fame.

The 22-year-old actress - who shot to stardom playing Marianne Sheridan in 'Normal People' - is quarantining in London with her boyfriend Tom Varey, 29, amid the Covid-19 pandemic and compared her new public profile to a ''simulated video game''.

Speaking to Dermot O'Leary on his Radio 2 show, she explained: ''It has been strange experiencing it all from my bedroom.

''I haven't been able to really kind of process the fact that I can see articles online talking about me, it feels a bit like a simulated video game on my phone. It's very surreal.''

It was recently revealed that BBC bosses are ''desperate'' to make a second series of 'Normal People', due to the huge success of the first.

A TV source said: ''The BBC are desperate to get going on series two. The viewing numbers are huge and they want more of the same.

''They want to strike while the iron is hot and get working on the series as soon as possible.''

However, a second series is dependent on the support of Sally Rooney, who wrote the 2018 novel 'Normal People', which she later helped turn into the TV show.

The insider shared: ''Their hope is to roll out the series in a similar time frame to 'Killing Eve'. But it all depends on if they can get Sally Rooney on board.''

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal, 24 - who plays Connell Waldron - in the series recently admitted that the older members of his family have tried to avoid watching his sex scenes.

He said: ''My granny warned my great aunt that there were a lot of sexy bits and that when she felt those were about to happen she should go off and do something else.

''In episode two when we started kissing, she took the dog out. But she underestimated the time it would take and as she came back in we were right in the throes of it all.

''I suggested that a good long chore or a couple of cups of tea would do the trick next time.''