Daisy Edgar-Jones says she doesn't feel the success from 'Normal People' is ''real''.

The breakthrough star can't believe how famous the show has made her, as she admitted she feels ''very lucky'' to have met co-star Paul Mescal.

She said: ''It's all on the phone so it sort of doesn't feel real. I turn my phone off and then I'm just inside, and my life isn't very different, so it's hard to comprehend that it really is that big ... We just can't believe the reaction. I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process. He's a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor. He'll be a friend for life.''

And Daisy has been having to do her first big press tour from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which she has found very unusual.

She added: ''It's been really fun and great to have things to structure my week, but at the same time it's been such a stress trying to find the right angle, light the room and dress up my really very grey wardrobes. I just want to get everything perfect.''

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old actress has confessed she is ''self-sabotaging'' as a person.

She shared to NET-A-PORTER's digital title Porter magazine: ''I really believe in the 'fake it till you make it' mentality. You know, you're on Zoom and you're trying to act really cool ... I have such a self-sabotagey thing, where a little bit of my brain is thinking, 'What if I just suddenly shut up.' We've done the odd cocktail Zoom party. It would have been fun to do all the screenings and things, but what I really am desperate for is the celebration with my mum and dad and my friends ... I'm best friends with all the cast, so I just want to be able to have a little scream and a dance with them, because it is bonkers.''