DaBaby has been dropped by BooHooMAN.

The 'Suge' hitmaker was criticised for homophobic comments he made about sexually-transmitted diseases during his set at the Rolling Loud festival over the weekend, and now the clothing company have confirmed they have terminated their working relationship with the rapper as a result.

They said in a statement: "BoohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.

"Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.

"We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form."

DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Kirk - was widely condemned for his rant at the festival.

He said: He said: "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually-transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up…

"Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”

DaBaby later took to his Instagram Live and claimed straight and gay fans enjoyed his show, and insisted people couldn't criticise if they weren't at the show itself.

He added: "I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, cause I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer.”

But on Tuesday (27.07.21) he admitted his remarks were "insensitive", though he insisted he wasn't trying to offend anyone.

He tweeted: "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.

"But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business."