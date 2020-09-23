Cynthia Erivo made a surprise appearance at the 'Friends' table reading to sing the show's iconic theme tune.
Cynthia Erivo gave a surprise rendition of the 'Friends' theme tune at Gabrielle Union's Zoom table read.
The 'Harriet' actress had not been announced to be a part of the 'Friends' reading, which featured an all-Black cast, but kicked off Tuesday's (22.09.20) event with a cover of The Rembrandts' 'I'll Be There For You'.
The cast - Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe as Ross and Rachel, Uzo Aduba as Phoebe, Aisha Hinds as Monica, Kendrick Sampson as Joey and Jeremy Pope as Chandler - them performed a live reading of season three episode 'The One Where No One's Ready' under the direction on 'Shadowhunters' Salli Richardson-Whitfield, while Stephanie Allain served as producer.
The episode centred on Ross as he tried to organise his friends to leave for a big museum fundraising event and saw Sterling appear in a bow-tie as he embraced his real-life wife, Ryan, who wore a bathrobe and gold hoop earrings during the opening scene.
Throughout the episode, Monica fretted over a phone call from her former boyfriend Richard, while Chandler and Joey fought over a chair.
At one point, Jeremy turned to Kendrick - who he also stars with in 'Hollywood and Insecure' - and said: ''In the words of Jordan Peele, 'Get out.'''
The pair recreated an iconic scene where Joey put on all of Chandler's clothes in revenge for his pal taking his underwear.
Kendrick said: ''I'm Chandler. Could I BE wearing any more clothes?''
Once the group was finally ready to leave, Ross and Rachel shared a kiss.
The virtual watch party was staged to benefit the non-profit organisation When We All Vote, and when the reading was over, Gabrielle asked the cast about their plans to vote, prompting Ryan to reveal she had signed up to be a poll worker on election day in November.
Her proud husband smiled: ''That's my girl.''
Aisha declared she ''can't wait'' to cast her vote.
She said: ''This episode is called 'The One Where No One's Ready.' I have not been more ready to vote.
''I will be voting super duper early. ...So I can't wait.''
And Kendrick vowed to march to the polls.
He quipped: ''Socially distance march to the polls, masks on, ballots in hand, boom.''
Gabrielle ended the event with an appeal to viewers.
She said: ''Please please please register to vote. Let's get out there and make sure our votes and our voices are heard.''
