Cynthia Erivo's stylist has revealed the Roberto Coin jewels she wore to the Billboard Music Awards featured a hidden ruby with special powers.
The 34-year-old star's stylist, Jason Bolden, has revealed every detail about the 'Bad Times at the El Royale' actress' ensemble for the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21), including the unique hidden message behind her jewellery.
Jason spilled: "The jewellery is all by Roberto Coin. I wanted something bold to complete the look but also feel very classic. Anytime I think of classic jewellery, I think of Roberto Coin. I love the jewellery because every piece has a hidden ruby and a hidden meaning. I feel it is often a secret only myself and the talent know, but Roberto Coin puts a hidden ruby in every piece so it touches the woman's skin. By doing this, it brings her peace, prosperity and happiness. How can you go wrong with that? That ruby represents the hidden fire in all my talent and especially Cynthia."
For her gown, Cynthia rocked a custom black and white Carolina Herrera polka dot number.
Her stylist added to InStyle: "We wanted it to be about volume, leg, and drop dead jewellery. The dress is a custom Carolina Herrera, having fun with polka dots. Carolina has polka dot heritage and no one does it better. I wanted to make a statement that a petite girl can wear volume and wear whatever your heart desires."
On what the inspiration for the outfit was, Jason explained: "I wanted bring full on glamour back with a party feel to it. Cynthia embraces the flamboyance, the fun, and the fantastic dance party vibe."
