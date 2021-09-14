The 'Luther' movie has added Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis and revealed Neil Cross will pen the script.
Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have boarded the 'Luther' movie.
Netflix obtained the rights to forthcoming flick, which is based on the hit BBC TV series that stars Idris Elba as the titular detective DCI John Luther.
And joining Idris in currently-unknown roles in the feature-length film is the 34-year-old 'Harriet' star and the 57-year-old 'The Lord of the Rings' actor.
Neil Cross is penning the script for the big-screen adaptation, while Jamie Payne, who directed the fifth series of the TV show, is rumoured to have been tapped to helm the movie.
The streaming giant tweeted: "Luther is coming back!
"Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross."
Idris, 49, previously teased that production would begin this month.
He said: "We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming.
"We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production."
Speculation surrounding a 'Luther' film had been swirling for years and Idris previously revealed that he could take the character abroad for his big-screen bow.
The 'Suicide Squad' actor explained: "'Luther' has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like 'Seven' and 'Along Came A Spider'.
"I think what we'd like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning 'Luther'.
"Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."
