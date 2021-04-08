Pete Davidson jumped at the chance to play Richard 'Dick' Hertz/Blackguard in 'The Suicide Squad' because of the character's crude name.
Pete Davidson took a role in 'The Suicide Squad' because of his character's crude name.
The 27-year-old actor and comedian is to star in the DC Extended Universe sequel as mercenary Richard 'Dick' Hertz/Blackguard and revealed that he signed up for the project as soon as he heard the name of his character.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Pete said: "I love superhero movies and I'm a huge James Gunn fan.
"And I got a call from James Gunn, he was like, 'There's this role for you in the movie. And you play a guy named Richard Hertz.'
"And I was like 'Dick Hertz! I'm in!' Yeah, that's his real name. My character's name is Dick Hertz! And I was like, 'Dude, that's the greatest. That's so awesome.'"
The 'Saturday Night Live' star admits that he "still can't believe" that Gunn gave him the opportunity to feature in the film.
Pete added: "And yeah, he was nice enough to let me be in it. It's a thing I still can't believe, it's ridiculous."
Davidson previously wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical flick 'The King of Staten Island' and he explained how he hoped that project could show everybody who he really is.
He said: "I kind of feel a little bit misunderstood and I feel like, it's a really tricky situation, but I think what Judd [Apatow] and I and David Sirus did, I think hopefully it'll get that point across better.
"It's a love letter to pretty much my whole family. My mom, sister and my dad."
Pete played stoner Scott Carlin in the movie who struggles to cope with the loss of his firefighter father. His own father Scott was a New York City fireman who passed away in service on September 11, 2001.
He added: "I think having to, you know, deal with that sort of thing at such a great scale really helped me heal.
"It really made me think that I could put this behind me now, because we like, went through it all together, so I really feel a lot better and I hope some other people can also relate to that."
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...
Peter Quill runs into some trouble when he discovers an unusual looking orb that happens...
Peter Quill is a fearless Earthling pilot who rather proudly proclaims himself to be an...
Peter Quill is a tenacious pilot who was taken away from his home planet Earth...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...