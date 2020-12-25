Having dropped her debut EP Sell a Dream earlier this year, up-and-coming pop artist Cristina Hart has plenty of dreams on the horizon. Not only is she determined to be able to finally give up her day job, but she also revealed to us some of her ideal collaborations...

Cristina Hart

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

The best way to describe my music is this: relatable, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, bright synths, upbeat rhythms and quirky production. This EP is really inspired by Lauv, Zara Larsson and Alessia Cara.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I feel that the biggest challenge for me so far is to be able to balance music with other life commitments such as a day job. After graduating from music uni, it's as if this sheltered bubble I was in burst and I realised how privileged I was to be able to focus on my music for three whole years - and almost regret not making more use out of it to be honest! When you graduate uni, it feels like adult life takes over, you get a job and all of a sudden it's harder to schedule in time for sessions, let alone practise. I'm definitely not where I want to be yet but I'm slowly finding my feet and learning to balance work while still being disciplined and have fun with my music.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

When the market is as saturated as this industry, some days it feels incredibly hard and disheartening. But to be honest, I try to remind myself that at the end of the day, what truly matters is the music and I need to enjoy that process - regardless of whether I make a name for myself, otherwise what is the point?

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

I think I've gotten so used to having full creative control as an independent artist that relinquishing control feels incredibly alien, and I really cherish being able to record and release the music once it's ready. Throughout the process of making this EP, I've learned so much about so many different things from what it takes to make a record, to the visuals to the music business side of things; being an indie artist really means wearing different hats and maneuvering all the controls. I would, however, definitely love to expand my team in order to have feedback on my projects as I go along, as I find that the hardest creative hurdle as an independent solo artist is overthinking your material to the point where you're scared to commit to recording anything.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I draw influence from a variety of sources, of course listening to new music is key but I'm also very inspired by my own experiences or the ones from my close circle, as well as the movies I watch and the books I read.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

This is such a hard question! In terms of big dream collab, I'd really love to work with Lauv, Alessia Cara and the queen herself, Taylor Swift. Other than that, there's so many songwriters and producers I want to work with but some of them include: Frances, Griff, Lostboy (Peter Rycroft), Maisie Peters, Lauren Aquilina, Orla Gartland, Rob Milton, The Nocturns and so many others!

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

So, this one always goes down well and is so random! When I was ten years old, I stepped on a toothpick that got stuck in my foot. It was the most painful thing I'd ever experienced. My mum tried to pull it out but it broke and so half of it was still in my foot. I had to get surgery to get the other half removed and walked with a funny shoe at school for months. It was only two years later at a family dinner that one of my sisters made a joke about how it was so funny that they never found it during the surgery - and I had no clue! The placebo effect worked wonders!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I always like re-evaluating my goals to make sure I know why I want these things, and don't want them just because that's what's expected of me or what other people are doing. My goal for 2021 is to get into as many sessions with lots of new writers / producers to write as many new songs as possible. Ideally, I'd love to get a management and / or publishing deal in order to quit my day job and become a full-time musician.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I'd love to have written and recorded many new songs I'm proud of, grown my audience and hopefully have signed a management and/or publishing deal!

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Since I've just released my debut EP, you can expect snippets from the creative process in the coming weeks. While I get ready to record new music, I'll be posting covers on my social media - mixed in with some funny random stories - I'm quite a clumsy person and there's always weird funny things happening to me!