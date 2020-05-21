Marianne Faithfull has thanked doctors for ''saving'' her life after she was discharged from hospital following her battle with coronavirus.

The 'As Tears Go By' hitmaker spent 22 days being treated for the deadly virus but has been recuperating at home in London for almost a month now.

And she took to Twitter this week to thank anyone who has sent well-wishes her way and to praise the hospital and NHS staff for helping her to beat from the infectious respiratory disease.

Alongside a picture taken of herself sitting in her living room holding onto her walking aid, she wrote: ''I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me to get better...

''I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life!

''Thank you all again for all your care, love, thoughts, prayers and wishes.

All my love, Marianne.''

The 73-year-old singer's team had used her Twitter page to update her fans on her recovery.

A post read: ''We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London. Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.''

In 2018, Marianne opened up about her health issues, revealing she struggles to write because of chronic joint pain.

The singer shared: ''I've got this terrible arthritis. It's in my left shoulder, arm and hand. I recovered from all those awful things, like the broken back and the hip and bone infection. That was bad enough - then I got this arthritis. My mother had it too, so it's genetic, I think. I'm left-handed. That makes it hard for me to write or type. It's awful, man - but I get through.''