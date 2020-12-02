Courtney Hadwin has put her own spin on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1971 festive classic, ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)'.

The British star - who was just 13 when she won the Golden Buzzer on 'America’s Got Talent’ in 2018, after wowing the judges and viewers around the world with her cover of 'Hard To Handle' by Otis Redding - shows off her impressive powerhouse vocals on the magical cover of the protest hit.

Courtney, now 16, says she chose the Christmas classic - which was penned by the late Beatles legend and his wife in protest of the Vietnam war - because it couldn’t be more fitting this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtney said: “I really wanted to sing this song because it feels like it relates to a lot that’s going on right now and how there’s a lot of healing to do in the new year.

“This year has been very hard on everyone, It’s been a time for us all to think about what’s important.”

The talented teen first appeared on the 'The Voice Kids UK’ in 2017.

Since her stint on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and releasing her 2019 EP, ‘The Cover Sessions’ - which has over 15 million views on YouTube - Courtney has been working on her own original music and she’s now managed by Britney Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph.

As per a press release, Courtney’s new material "will be refreshingly unencumbered by decade or genre”.

Courtney - who is inspired by the likes of Etta James, Tina Turner, James Brown and Janis Joplin - previously said it “felt like a dream” when judge Howie Mandel pressed his Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

She said: "It felt like a dream. It just didn’t feel real, it felt like I was watching TV.”