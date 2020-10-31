Collina Strada has teamed up with Skullcandy for a new headphones collection.

The fashion label have partnered with the audio company on Crusher Evo Headphones and the Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds, made with a colourful tie-dye style print designed by Hillary Taymour, featured in the Collina Strada A/W 2020 collection.

Collina Strada's creator, Hillary Taymour, said: "As a personal advocate for environmentalism, counterculture and self-expression, it only made sense to partner with Skullcandy. They are committed to climate change with their work with Protect our Winters and are supporters of an eclectic mix of emerging musical artists. Together with Skullcandy I’ve been able to infuse the unique Collina look into a rather utilitarian piece for an energised take on an everyday device."

Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer of Skullcandy, added: "We loved the bold designs Hillary Taymour was able to create on our headphones and feature in her NYFW show earlier this year. As our first venture into the world of fashion with such a talented designer as Hillary, we are excited to bring looks from the New York runway to our consumers as a leading audio lifestyle brand constantly evolving and pushing our own boundaries."

The collaboration is available now, exclusively on Skullcandy’s website, with the Headphones costing £149.99 and the Wireless Earbuds coming in at £89.99.