Colin Trevorrow admits missing out on directing 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was ''traumatic''.

The 43-year-old director was attached to helm the final instalment of the sequel trilogy in the iconic sci-fi series, but stepped back from the project over creative differences and now accepts that there will be ''heartbreaks'' in the film industry.

In a conversation for [email protected], Trevorrow explained: ''I have been very fortunate in the films that I've directed.

''The path that I wanted to follow and the path that everyone involved wanted to follow was the same. It's totally possible for people to see two totally different paths through the woods.''

The 'Jurassic World' director added: ''Obviously, as you can imagine with all of these things, it can get to the point of being traumatic when there's something that you care about that much in it.

''But that's one of the things you accept when you take on any role in film, especially when you become a storyteller - that there are going to be heartbreaks. There is going to be crushing disappointments, and then there's going to be victories.

''Hopefully, they'll balance out in the end.''

Trevorrow also revealed that his 'Star Wars' experience wasn't a total loss, as he was able to build models of ships with his son.

Showing off a model during the discussion, he said: ''Now this is the only one in the world, and it's an amazing memory for me when I got to do something that was an incredible experience from start to finish: I was able to make a 'Star Wars' ship with my son.''