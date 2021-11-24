Colin Trevorrow has revealed that returning stars Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern will play key roles in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
Colin Trevorrow has promised that the legacy characters will have major roles in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.
The upcoming blockbuster – which has been teased in a new prologue – sees Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattle and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively and Colin has confirmed that the original stars will be a key part of the new movie – which marks the conclusion of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy.
The director told IGN: "Being able to have our legacy characters and our 'Jurassic World' characters together in one film to me was important because ('Dominion') is as different as a film that we've ever made in this franchise.
"And I think when you're pushing something as far forward as we are, to have an element of it that's familiar, to have characters that you know and love venturing with you into the new space, feels crucial."
Colin continued: "Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they're a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen (Grady) and Clair (Dearing) and Maisie (Lockwood) and our new characters we've brought in."
The prologue feature seven species of dinosaurs that have never been featured in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise before and the 'Safety Not Guaranteed' director loves having control over what creatures make it into the movies.
Trevorrow explained: "The best part of my job is being able to choose which dinosaurs go in which movies.
"As somebody who cares a lot about our films and about dinosaurs, I'm able to hold onto some and meter them out carefully. Every time I get a request from a fan on Twitter asking, 'Why not this dinosaur?', my answer is always I'm just trying to hold on to a couple. We just want to save some surprises."
He added: "In this movie we really get to show some dinosaurs that I love that we've been holding onto for a long time, knowing we had the chance to go back to the cretaceous period and see the oviraptor and the gigantosaurus. Several of these are going to play major roles in the film itself."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...
Tommy Shelby is the ruthless and dangerous leader of Birmingham's Peaky Blinders gang; a group...
Ray Breslin is an expert in structural-security and has been able to break out of...
When John Hammond of genetic engineering company InGen manages to clone dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA...