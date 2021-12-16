'Jurassic World: Dominion' director Colin Trevorrow has revealed that the upcoming movie takes place on a more global scale than previous films in the franchise.
Colin Trevorrow has revealed that 'Jurassic World: Dominion' has a different formula to past movies in the franchise.
The 45-year-old director has helmed the concluding movie in the 'Jurassic World' trilogy and has revealed that dinosaurs have found their way around the globe in the upcoming blockbuster.
Colin told Entertainment Weekly: "They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us.
"(The other 'Jurassic Park' movies) pretty much have the same story. But 'Dominion' is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here!"
Colin remained tight-lipped when asked about the plotline for Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she is left "questioning her methods".
Quizzed about the character's role in the new movie, he shared: "I don't want to say just yet.
"But she's at a point where she's questioning her methods, and whether she can stay safe and fulfil the responsibility that she has to the other people in her life that care about her."
Trevorrow described 'Jurassic World: Dominion' – which is set for release in summer 2022 – as more of a "science thriller" and hinted that Dr. Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) will be the movie's villain.
The director said: "He is the main villain throughout both of (Michael Crichton's) novels, and I think what Campbell's done with the character is just amazing. I can't wait for people to see it."
Colin also reiterated that returning stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will have important roles alongside lead actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
He said of the scientist trio: "They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce. They're major characters from start to finish."
