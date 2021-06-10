Colin Trevorrow has likened 'Jurassic World: Dominion' to the Jason Bourne and James Bond movies.

The 44-year-old director is set to release the much-anticipated film in 2022, and he's teased what fans can expect from the latest instalment in the money-spinning franchise, describing the upcoming movie as a "science thriller with dinosaurs".

Speaking about the project, he told Collider: "I'm sure it's no secret that we shot in the UK, we shot in British Columbia. We shot in Malta. And those are essentially representing our locations.

"There's another major location that I don't want to disclose just yet. But there's any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it's represented in this movie, [because it] is a big globe-hopping adventure.

"It's got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs."

Colin thinks the dinosaurs will look more life-like than ever before in the new movie.

However, Colin - who co-wrote the screenplay with the help of Emily Carmichael - conceded that 'Jurassic World: Dominion's success will be determined by the plot, rather than the special effects.

The filmmaker - who previously helmed 2015 's 'Jurassic World' - explained: "As you can see, there's feathers on the dinosaurs ... and there's more of that in the film. I just want people to come and see a great story.

"I think in the end, when you see the movie the second time, you've seen what the dinosaurs look like. If it's not a great story, then we're wasting your time. So that to me is hopefully why people will show up."