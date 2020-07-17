Colin Jost worried about losing his identity when he embarked on a relationship with Scarlett Johansson.
The 'Saturday Night Live' star is wary of being known for anything other than his career as a comedian so was concerned he'd end up being known just as the 'Marriage Story' star's boyfriend when they got together in 2017.
Asked if he was worried about just being known as Scarlett's boyfriend, Colin told SiriusXM's Howard Stern: ''Yes. That was definitely a worry.
''I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy... So, I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy.''
The 38-year-old star recalled how he once attended an 'SNL' event instead of being his fiancee's date to a pre-Oscars event.
He said: ''You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing.''
The comedian joked he was planning to encourage the 'Black Widow' star to do more animated movies so he doesn't have to get jealous of her on-screen love interests.
Asked if he gets jealous of her film love stories, he said: ''I don't think it's really happened that I've experienced it yet since we've been dating.''
He jokingly added: ''I'm gonna try and push her into a lot more animated stuff. Just all voice work.''
Colin previously admitted he was ''so scared'' of marriage before getting engaged to the Hollywood actress.
He said: ''I'm getting married and it's such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, 'Oh my God, you got to do it ... What could go wrong?' Then you talk to someone who's been married for five years, and they're like, 'Don't rush into it ... you have your whole life ahead of you. Don't have kids. They're the worst.'''
