Colin and Casey Jost look set to write a new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie.

The screenwriter brothers are set to pen the motion picture, which is yet to have been given a title, for Paramount Pictures, sources have told Deadline.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Galen Walker, Brad Fuller, and Scott Mednick are to produce the film.

It comes after the quintet teamed up to work on 2016's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows', a sequel to 2014's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', which they also co-produced alongside Ian Bryce.

Plot details for the forthcoming film starring the pizza-loving, life-sized turtles - Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo - are not yet known.

The latest move for motion picture comes after Nickelodeon announced Seth Rogen is to produce a new CGI 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' reboot.

In June, it was revealed the movie is set to be released in August 2023.

Rogen shared a picture which took the form of a piece of paper from a notebook belonging to Leonardo, which had been covered in class notes and folded up.

In the top corner of the page, the date read "Aug 11th, 2023 (sic)".

In a follow-up post, Rogen confirmed the film's release date.

He wrote: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles... Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) (sic)”

Not much is known about the actor's take on the popular characters, but the movie will be an animated coming-of-age film aimed at teenagers and children and produced through Nickelodeon.

The motion picture will be penned by 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' scribe Brendan O'Brien, while 'Gravity Falls' and 'Disenchantment' director Jeff Rowe will be at the helm.