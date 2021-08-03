Screenwriter brothers Colin and Casey Jost are set to pen a new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Galen Walker, Brad Fuller, and Scott Mednick.
Colin and Casey Jost look set to write a new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie.
The screenwriter brothers are set to pen the motion picture, which is yet to have been given a title, for Paramount Pictures, sources have told Deadline.
Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Galen Walker, Brad Fuller, and Scott Mednick are to produce the film.
It comes after the quintet teamed up to work on 2016's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows', a sequel to 2014's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', which they also co-produced alongside Ian Bryce.
Plot details for the forthcoming film starring the pizza-loving, life-sized turtles - Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo - are not yet known.
The latest move for motion picture comes after Nickelodeon announced Seth Rogen is to produce a new CGI 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' reboot.
In June, it was revealed the movie is set to be released in August 2023.
Rogen shared a picture which took the form of a piece of paper from a notebook belonging to Leonardo, which had been covered in class notes and folded up.
In the top corner of the page, the date read "Aug 11th, 2023 (sic)".
In a follow-up post, Rogen confirmed the film's release date.
He wrote: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles... Aug 11 2023 (Leo takes notes like I used to) (sic)”
Not much is known about the actor's take on the popular characters, but the movie will be an animated coming-of-age film aimed at teenagers and children and produced through Nickelodeon.
The motion picture will be penned by 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' scribe Brendan O'Brien, while 'Gravity Falls' and 'Disenchantment' director Jeff Rowe will be at the helm.
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Not the subtlest director working in Hollywood, Michael Bay brings his surging machismo to this...
In this featurette, we get to meet some of the real life heroes 13 Hours:...
Being a security contractor stationed in Benghazi is a job that most people would not...
Benghazi, Libya has become out-of-control, with Islamic extremists terrorising the state with multiple bomb attacks....
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
Taking place after the events of 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon', we see a new...
Following the destruction caused by Optimus Prime's benign Autobots and, their nemeses, the evil Decepticons...
It's been four years since the disastrous conflict between the benevolent Autobots, led by Optimus...
Spirited and very funny, this movie should actually be rather disturbing since it's a true...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...