Coldplay have paid tribute a member of their crew named Ben Farrey, after he passed away this week.

Ben worked as the live visuals director for the 'Paradise' hitmakers, who sadly confirmed on Thursday (14.05.20) that he has passed away, though they did not specify Ben's age or his cause of death.

Posting a video of the visual director in which he discussed his favourite part of his job, the band wrote on social media: ''We're sad to report that we lost one of our most beloved and talented crew members last night. Ben Farrey was our live visuals director. He was in charge of everything that you saw on the screens at our live shows. If you ever made it to a show, you'll know that he was ridiculously good at his job. He was also one of the kindest and most generous-spirited people you could ever meet. We love you, Ben. - Guy, Will, Jonny, Chris, Phil and Dave (sic)''

In the clip, Ben revealed he ''really liked'' his job, because his work day consists of bringing Coldplay fans what they have been ''waiting for''.

He said: ''What I really like is coming to work, because my work day is the day thousands of people have been waiting for. The anticipation and the excitement - there's some electricity in the air.''

The comments section on Coldplay's post is flooded with fans sending their condolences, including a brief message from fellow musician Alessia Cara, who simply commented with a heartbroken emoji.

As of the time of writing, no other details about the tragic news have been made public.