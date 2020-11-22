Cliff Williams hopes the late Malcolm Young is “looking down” on AC/DC and “liking” their new record, which they released last week "with Malcolm in mind".
The rhythm guitarist, backing vocalist, and songwriter was one of the co-founders of AC/DC, and after he sadly passed away in 2017, the group - including Malcolm’s brother Angus Young and his nephew Stevie Young, as well as Cliff, Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd - decided to come together to record a new album, titled ‘Power Up’, “with Malcolm in mind”.
And after the album’s release on November 13, bassist Cliff has said he hopes Malcolm is a fan of the record.
He explained: “[Malcolm was] a real strong character, like his brother. He wrote some awesome stuff and he was an unbelievable player to play with. A solid guy, a totally solid guy. We were talking about this the other day - it’s like he’s still there. We can feel hi min everything, because of how long we were together.
“Not being soppy and hippie about it, but it’s a feeling that we all have, so hopefully he’s looking down and liking it.”
Cliff also revealed it was a conscious decision by Angus and their record label, Sony Music, to release an album in dedication to Malcolm, after the band previously reconvened to release their iconic ‘Back in Black’ album following the passing of BON SCOTT in 1980.
He added to Bass Player magazine: “Angus and Sony reached out a couple of years ago, asking if we would have any interest in getting together to do an album with Malcolm in mind.
“‘Back in Black’ had Bon Scott in mind. This album has Malcolm in mind - and because it was Brian and Angus and Phil and Stevie, I wanted to do it. And it went really well.”
