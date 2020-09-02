Clara Amfo is ''really open'' about dating.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ admits she is ''entertaining conversations'' with potential partners at the moment and she is much more aware of what she wants from a relationship now than she was in her early 20s.

She said: ''I'm entertaining conversations. I'm really open about dating because I know so many women in a similar position to me where they're really coming to know what they're worth. Some of the s*** that I put up with in my late teens and early twenties, it wouldn't ever fly now!''

And the 36-year-old radio and television presenter feels ''ready'' for anything now and is ''supercharged''.

She added: ''I know that this is exactly where I'm supposed to be. My work, where I am now, I feel ready for it. I'm aware of who I want to fight for and what I want to lend my voice to. I feel supercharged, I feel ready.''

Clara considers her to be ''quite a low-key person'' despite her fame and she insists she doesn't ''live a particularly starry existence''.

Speaking to the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, she shared: ''I feel like I'm in this new phase of my career where I'm very aware of the new attention that's on me. But I'm still quite a low-key person. I don't view myself as acting particularly like a celebrity. I understand it's a public- facing job - I appear on television and I do radio - so people are going to recognise me. But I don't live a particularly starry existence.''

