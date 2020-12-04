Clara Amfo and fashion historian Amber Butchart have launched the Audible Original podcast, ‘FASHIONED'.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ and 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant and author-and-broadcaster Amber "uncover the secret history of fashion, from the Middle Ages to the 20th century" over six episodes.

What's more, they delve into the impact of fashion on everything from gender and class, to its influence on feminism, civil rights, and the environment.

Clara has shared some of her fashion muses and faux pas over the years, from having her hair braided to channel her inner Lauryn Hill in 'Sister Act 2' to cutting her jeans to look like 90s' Beyonce when she was in Destiny's Child.

The 36-year-old presenter recalled: “In my early years I looked to posters and actors as my fashion inspiration which resulted in what I now affectionately call a "high street casualty", I started braiding my hair to look like Lauryn Hill in 'Sister Act 2' which was a triumph.

However cutting the tops of my jeans off to look like early Destiny's Child Beyoncé, or wearing jeans from the skate shop that were so huge that my not fully developed hips couldn't hold them up were not some of my finest moments!

"Over the years my style has naturally changed and now I look to classic 80s/90s icons like Sade, Neneh Cherry and Grace Jones, and more recently Janelle Monae and Solange for inspiration.

"This series explores how fashion has been developed over millennia by social movements and culture and maybe, you will look at your outfits differently after listening and knowing the history behind each piece."

Amber - who presented BBC Four's documentary series 'A Stitch in Time' - added: “My initial idea for this series was to combine my two passions, clothes and literature, so it’s been a real joy delving deep into the research over the centuries, and digging out so many of history’s style stories.

"Fashion plays such an important part in history, in terms of culture, politics and economics, as well as self-expression and identity. So it’s great to be able to share these stories!"

