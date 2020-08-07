Cindy Bruna's make-up was digitally applied for the September 2020 issue of FASHION.

The 25-year-old French fashion model and L'Oréal International Spokesperson did her own light make-up for the shoot, which took place with a small team in Paris's Nolinski hotel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and L'Oréal Paris Global Make-up Director Val Garland later digitally applied four specially created make-up looks to the photographs.

And L'Oréal has created QR codes that appear in FASHION's September issue as well as on fashionmagazine.com for readers to scan and virtually 'try on' the looks Garland created for Bruna.

Meanwhile, Bruna - who was scouted at the age of 16 in the South of France - admitted that modelling can be a tough industry and said she was ''full of doubt'' when she started.

She said: ''You are constantly judged, compared and not chosen, which can be difficult. I have cried many times about this. Sometimes it just doesn't work out. You're not what they're looking for, and that's OK. Don't change. Be yourself. The right job will come.

''I'm very proud of the whole process. When I first started, I was full of doubt. I was scared. I didn't know that I would have to leave my family to go to Paris and then New York. I didn't speak English. All of that could have stopped me, but I was like, 'You know what? Just go for it.'''

The September 2020 issue of FASHION is available on newsstands August 10th.