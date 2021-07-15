Jeff LaBar has died aged 58.

The Cinderella guitarist - who replaced the glam metal band's original member Michael Schermick after three years in 1985 - has been hailed as a "hero" by his son Sebastian.

On Tuesday (14.07.21), he wrote: "My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!"

LaBar's former bandmates also issued a statement in his honour as they paid tribute to the "bond" they shared as a group.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the 'You Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)' hitmakers said in a statement: "Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff.

"The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared.

“Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us.

"We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

“Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever. We all… band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest In Peace Jeff.”

LaBar joined the band shortly before they signed with Mercury/Polygram Records, and he played on all four of their studio albums, including 1986 debut 'Night Songs'.

Their final studio album 'Still Climbing' dropped in 1994, but they continued to tour throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, before calling time on the group in 2017.

LaBar also joined his bandmate Eric Brittingham in side project Naked Beggars - who released two LPs - and his own solo album 'One For The Road' came out in 2014.