Rapper and YouTube star Chunkz is teaming up with Yung Filly and Chelcee Grimes to host brand new event The Aphetor Games - which has been dubbed the 'influencer Olympics'.

Man-of-the-moment Chunkz - who just took part in the 'Soccer Aid' match and just been announced as the new co-host of '#Saturday Social' on Sky Sports - is helming the inaugural event which sees several next-gen content creators compete in a series of socially distanced, extreme sports challenges over three days kicking off on Tuesday (15.09.20) in Snowdonia, North Wales.

Among the contestants are TikTok sensation Amelia Gething - who has just landed her own BBC series 'The Amelia Gething Complex' - 'Ninja Warrior UK' champion Tim Champion, World Parkour Champion David Nelmes, 2018 'The Voice' runner-up Donel Mangena and musical collaborators JC Stewart and 220 Kid.

The competition format sees six teams of five compete, with three eliminated on days 1 and 2. For the final event, competitors from the three remaining teams compete as individuals and only one individual can be crowned Aphetor champion.

Among the events - which are being staged in partnership with Zipworld - are gravity kart racing, hanging bar contests and obstacle courses.

Differing from regular televised sports, the aforementioned influencers will each create their own amazing content that will give audiences the chance to experience the challenges via their own social platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok and Twitter for the first time.

Speaking about the ground-breaking event, Chunkz said: ''This is ground zero for sports entertainment, ground zero with a big fat Gen Z. It's about the people that you love making the content that you wanna watch. This is how I want to be entertained, part of the action, connected to the world. Five hours of tennis, five days of cricket or whatever, they don't get it, the old way is dead.''

Aphetor is the brainchild of Carsten Thode, who's wealth of experience in running sponsorship programmes at major sporting events including the London 2012, The Lions, the football World Cup and London Marathon led him to conceive a unique entertainment sports series for the 'influencer' age.

Speaking about the unique event, Thode, Aphetor co-founder, said: ''We wanted to create a sporting series that appeals to Gen Z which meant stripping back how we traditionally consume sport and creating an ecosystem for some of the biggest influencers and creators on the planet to compete, capture their own content, and share it with their audiences on their own platforms.''

To launch The Aphetor Games, rather than have a traditional opening ceremony, the organisers created a world first - a fully scannable QR Code in the sand on a North Wales beach close to where the games take place, that allows readers to use their smart phone to scan the code and gain exclusive access to Aphetor content. The masterpiece took over six hours to complete and was captured using a drone.

The epic artwork, which is as big as three football pitches, washed up on West Shore Beach, Llandudno, causing quite a stir amongst locals.

The Aphetor Games can be watched via @aphetorgames across all social networks and at Aphetor.com as well as via the social channels of the influencers taking part.