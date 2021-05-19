Christy Turlington Burns is "more bendy" now than ever before.

The 52-year-old supermodel has revealed her flexibility has gotten better with age due to years of yoga practice.

She told the 'Ladies First with Laura Brown' podcast: "I would say I'm more bendy [now] in some ways just because I'm so consistent with my practice now. I mean, there are certain things I could naturally do when I was 18 starting to practice yoga, but over time and over working on a computer, hunched over and giving birth probably, it was harder for me to do certain things like back-bendy things. I just didn't like them. Now, I love them."

Christy launched Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organisation to improve medical care for women all over the world, in 2010.

And she has become more selective over the modelling work she takes on.

She said: "I own a non-profit and I don't take a salary."

Christy's charity work has landed her several prestigious awards, including being named in British Vogue's "special" 'Forces For Change' issue in 2019.

The brunette beauty was one of 15 inspirational women featured on the cover of the fashion bible's prestigious fall issue, alongside Adwoa Aboah, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Jameela Jamil, which was guest edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Christy admitted she felt humbled that the royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - and British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, recognised her "advocacy efforts" for Every Mother Counts.

She said on Instagram at the time: "It's truly an honor to be one of the 15 women featured on the September cover of @britishvogue's #ForcesforChange issue.

"Every cover I have shot for this magazine since my first in 1986 has been special and with each cover shoot and story there's a greater story behind it. This one is uniquely different than all the others because a. it's 34 years later and b. I share it with women I have admired and respected from a distance.

"This cover has brought us virtually closer and has helped to amplify our individual voices by bringing us together. The reason I started @everymomcounts, the organization I founded in 2010, is my belief that every woman deserves the same access to safe and respectful maternity care and that every mother deserves the chance to not only survive pregnancy and childbirth but also to thrive in motherhood.

"Thank you @sussexroyal & @edward_enninful for the recognition not only of me and my advocacy efforts but for seeing the importance of the inclusion of maternal health among the other global challenges and barriers we are collectively working to break down. @therealpeterlindbergh @therealgracecoddington @bartpumpkin @diane.kendal (sic)"