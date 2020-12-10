It's almost Christmas but most of us are probably still scrabbling around trying to order a few last minute gifts. If you're stuck for stocking fillers but don't want to opt for the usual junk, we have some ideas that might just make the music lover in your life love you that little bit more...

Justin Hawkins 2018 / Photo Credit: PA Images

Cameo message

Not really a "stocking filler" per se, but certainly something you can send on Christmas morning. Get your favourite music lover a gift to remember in the form of a personal video message from one of their favourite artists on Cameo. Some of the more affordable options include Doug E. Fresh, Justin Hawkins, Cherie Currie, Marky Ramone, Wayne Coyne and Right Said Fred. Meanwhile, the more expensive include the likes of Akon, Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Alice Cooper and Shaggy. There's something to suit most budgets.

Bluetooth beanie

What is more seasonal than getting a new warm hat for Christmas? It's your typical stocking filler, but there's nothing typical about this Bluetooth hat from Blue Ear. Pull over your ears and you can listen to up to 8 hours of your favourite tunes - and at £17.99, it's one of the best value Bluetooth hats on the market.

USB mixtape

You might think the days of giving out mixtapes to the special people in your life are over thanks to streaming services like Spotify and iTunes, but you can still offer a thoughtful gift in the form of a collection of downloads on a USB stick disguised as a cassette tape. You can even hand-write the tracks or sweet messages on the fold-out like the good old days.

Soundwave keyring

If you know for sure what their favourite song is, or you have a song that you always associate with each other, you can get the actual soundwaves for that entire song compressed into a pattern which can then be cut into a simple keyring. It might not look like much from the outside, but the sentiment behind it will make the recipient determined never to lose their keys again.

Personalised plectrum

Make a guitar lover's Christmas with a personalised plectrum featuring the best photo you have of the two of you together. Sometimes musicians can be fussy about the quality of their gear, but one of these photo plectrums is bound to become their new favourite.

Guitar spoons

Don't be that person to get them yet ANOTHER music-themed mug; think outside the box and get them a set of special teaspoons instead. These quirky spoons from Amazon come in seven different colours and make the perfect practical novelty for a guitar lover's Christmas stocking.