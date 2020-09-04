Christian Guernelli has designed a virtual modelling agency.

The fashion designer has created three computer-generated models Mia, Jada and Bella Hueman, as well as eight digital outfits that will be featured at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.

He said: ''The fashion industry needs a revolution. It's kind of like you can see the same things around, and I think designers are never inspired anymore.

''I don't think this technology will be a substitute. Real-life models will keep going to work. We will see fashion shows again like a real fashion show. But I think this is an extra tool that can help designers create something new.''

However, other designers think the new technology could be the first step to taking over the jobs held by supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid as it is more ''practical'' and can make the industry more diverse.

New York-based fashion historian Darnell-Jamal Lisby commented: ''It's a route that is practical because it's cheaper. It's accessible, and it reaches a larger audience.

''The CGI model in a way, to some degree, helps kind of amplify that message to making fashion a little more inclusive of more groups.''

Guernelli began developing the agency in January, and used the same process he uses to design his fashion to create the virtual model's designs.

He explained: ''I started to build through different experiments and found the face that I liked.''

Although the stars haven't booked a client yet, they have garnered interest from three companies, while the Paris-based creative agency RHK Studio also represents Bella, Mia and Jada for modeling jobs.

He added: ''Brands say, 'They're pretty, but how can I work with them?' My dream is to go do [a fashion shoot in] some Vogue pages.''