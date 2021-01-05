Chloe Zhao has revealed she has also written 'Eternals'.

The 38-year-old filmmaker is helming the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and has now revealed that she has also penned the script for the upcoming flick.

Chloe said: "I am the writer on 'Eternals', the credits just aren't updated yet. I don't know what it would be like if I didn't write the film that I ... if I wasn't a huge part of the writing process. I haven't experienced that in my career, I'm scared of that if that happens one day."

The director explained how she used her experience from previous films to apply "sensibility" to the writing process.

In a YouTube interview to promote her latest project 'Nomadland', Chloe explained: "In the writing process, that's where I bring my sensibility in, that's a huge part of it. And creating situations that will allow certain kinds of cinematic language to come in, that is something that I've learned from my last three films."

Chloe praised Marvel boss Kevin Feige and producer Nate Moore for allowing her to create a sense of both "scale and intimacy" on the project.

She said: "I think what Marvel has been so incredible at – Kevin and Nate and the whole team – they knew from the moment I pitched the film that I really wanted the scope and scale at the same time as the intimacy, they knew I wanted both.

"They have been so incredible holding my hand through the entire process of allowing me to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fit into the MCU. It's been a pretty incredible process. You'll have to wait and see."