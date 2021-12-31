Chloe x Halle have "their own distinct styles".

Siblings Chloe and Halle Bailey - of the R&B-pop duo - love to don matching outfits, but they have insisted their personal clothing choices can differ.

Chloe, 23, told Page Six Style: “Even though we like similar things we definitely have our own distinct styles.

“I would say I’m still figuring out my style. It’s been trial and error finding things that I like and things I don’t over time.”

Halle, 21, said: “I think the most beautiful thing about fashion is being able to express yourself, and I love that your style can evolve. We’re constantly changing, and our style changes with us.”

The girls have just launched a new Victoria's Secret Pink collection - which includes crop tops, leggings and trench coats - and shared how their aim was to create pieces that make the wearer feel empowered no matter what their body type.

Halle explained: “Chloe and I are all about self-empowerment, confidence and embracing whatever body type you have, so we really wanted to create styles that make you feel good inside and out.

“We also wanted to work with neutral colours so you can mix and match, and of course, had to weave in our favorite colour, purple.”

And Chloe insisted they chose pieces that they would wear themselves to feel "sexy and comfortable".

She added: “We wanted to include pieces that are stylish, sexy and comfortable at the same time. This collection has all of the items we reach for when packing — there’s something for every mood and moment.”