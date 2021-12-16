Chloe x Halle have created a collection that it suitable for various occasions.
Chloe x Halle have created a limited-edition collection at Victoria's Secret PINK.
Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have developed a collection that it suitable for different occasions, with Chloe describing their designs as "simple and comfortable".
She told Teen Vogue magazine: "The vision behind it was like we just wanted to be able to wear it anywhere: airport, studio, rehearsals, taking our pets on a walk, things like that.
"We’re just happy that we can dress it up, dress it down. It’s really fun. It’s simple and comfortable. And that’s what's most important, because you always have to have those staple pieces."
Halle is thrilled to have joined forces with Victoria's Secret PINK.
The 21-year-old singer admits that the brand is an ideal fit for Chloe x Halle, who released their debut album, 'The Kids Are Alright', in 2018.
She said: "We’ve always loved Victoria’s Secret PINK. We’ve always loved what they stood for.
"We feel like we got to put our spin on what we want to bring to the brand. We’re all about self-empowerment, women-empowerment, and being confident in your body, your God-given body, embracing your curves, embracing whatever body type you have. My sister and I were very excited to make stuff that makes you feel good from the inside out."
Chloe also explained that the new collection is influenced by their own fashion preferences.
She said: "The thing about sis and I [is] we love leggings and baggy sweatpants and big coats on our off days. So, everything in this collection is something that we both would wear."
