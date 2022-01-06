Chloe x Halle are learning to be "comfortable" in their own bodies.

The R&B duo - which consists of sisters Chloe Bailey ,23, and Halle Bailey, 21 - admitted that although they like to "take risks" with their outfit choices, the like to "always be comfortable."

Chloe said: "I think we're learning that we should always be comfortable no matter what we wear. But sometimes, even I forget that and will be like, 'I'll just wear it for a few minutes if it's cute. It's also about taking risks and making mistakes, or even great decisions, sometimes."

Her thoughts were echoed by Halle, who believes that the pair of them are just trying to "embrace their skin from the inside out."

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she explained: "We're just trying to embrace our skin from the inside out. As I get older, I'm becoming more comfortable in my body and learning to embrace it."

The hitmakers - who were propelled to fame after superstar Beyoncé spotted them on YouTube and signed them to her label - were speaking out while promoting their latest project, which sees them collaborate with lingerie company Victoria's Secret to design their own line.

The 'Grown-ish' stars have designed pieces of a "cosy" and "comfortable" nature, which aim to reflect their busy lifestyles.

Halle went on to gush about how it feels to work with a brand she feels is "empowering."

She said: "To be associated with [a brand] that just really empowers you as a woman and makes you feel good about yourself is something that we really appreciate," Halle says about the partnership. "It really aligns with our values—collectively trying to make women feel good."