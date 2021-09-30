Chloe Lewis is launching a new Winter collection with Style Cheat.

After selling out her Summer collection within 24 hours of its launch, the 30-year-old reality star is back with a new Style Cheat x Chloe Lewis Sparkle Edit, which goes live at 8pm BST.

Standout pieces include satin dresses in jewelled tones, chic cropped blazers and the ultimate sequin party dress in time for the festive season.

The Dubai-based star, who has been in her native UK working on the collection, said in press release: "I've worked closely with the brand to carefully select each piece. Every item is special and unique and will add a touch of sparkle to wardrobes this season. I love to dress up and I can't wait for people to feel at their best as they step out in style in my new collection!"

Style Cheat sister founders Natalie Reynolds and Lexi Panayi said: "We are so excited to be bringing out a second Edit with Chloe following the success of our first collection. She embodies the chic new mum, who like us believes that the right clothes can build confidence and empower women. We have brought back some of our best selling pieces from the first collection in gorgeous new prints and colours, as well as some beautiful 'wow' pieces."

The collection comes in sizes ranging from 6 to 18.

And the former 'The Only Way is Essex' star - whose son Beau, whom she has with partner Danny Flasher, turns two next month - previously gushed about how proud she is that the designs of her clothing suit women at all stages of their lives.

She said: “There is styles in there that you can wear when you have just had a baby. There’s things you can wear when you’re pregnant too. It’s really important when you’re a mum that you can wear these things and get your money’s worth.”

Visit stylecheat.com to purchase items from Chloe's new collection.