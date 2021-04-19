CHIKA is no longer retiring from music and has instead decided to take a break from social media.

The 24-year-old star - who was in contention for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys - had announced last week that she was to step back from her music career due to the impact it was having on her mental health.

In a statement, she told fans at the time that “the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily.”

The poet and songwriter - who signed to Warner Records in 2019, after garnering attention on social media - went on to issue a lengthy statement hitting out at those who were "rejoicing in the decline of her mental health" following her news.

She wrote: “Today I told Twitter [about retiring].

“What followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first. It’s not f****** cool, it’s not “trolling” or “stan culture”, you’re pushing people to a point of no return. (sic)"

CHIKA suffered from suicidal thoughts, but since her announcement and an "intense week", which she saw her face trolls, she has realised "this internet s*** isn't worth it".

In a series of tweets, she announced: "I am alive. I am okay.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week.

"I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto a** earth ... I will be stepping back from social media for the time being, whether that means silence or just having someone else post for me.

"I’m too valuable to be tampered with. And it took almost not being here to realize this internet s*** isn’t worth it."

CHIKA also thanked Cardi B for contacting her and for "showing such kindness" when she needed it most.

She added: "Thank you, @iamcardib for reaching out & showing such kindness to me in a time I don’t even think you knew was as serious as it was. You’ve always shown love to me & don’t think I could take that for granted."