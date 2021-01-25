Cheryl, Eve and En Vogue lead the names playing The Mighty Hoopla 2021.

The former Girls Aloud star, the 'Gotta Man' hitmaker and the R&B vocal group have been confirmed for the rescheduled 2020 event, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Becky Hill, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, former Communards singer Jimmy Somerville and RAYE will also play South London's Brockwell Park on September 4.

The music extravaganza had originally been scheduled for June.

However, the organisers were "given the go-ahead by Lambeth Council for the later date, allowing a Mighty Hoopla the way it should be – all singing, all dancing."

Several festivals in the UK are still pushing ahead with their preparations to host their events this year, including the Isle of Wight Festival and Download Festival.

However, Glastonbury, which was due to take place in June, has been postponed until 2022.

A statement released via the official Glastonbury Twitter page read: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!"

"We thank you for the incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily."

Tickets for The Mighty Hoopla are on sale now via www.mightyhoopla.com.