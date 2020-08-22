Richard Tanne has praised Lili Reinhart for backing his vision on 'Chemical Hearts' and said the characters remind him of himself in high school.
Richard Tanne has praised Lili Reinhart for backing his vision on 'Chemical Hearts'.
The 'Riverdale' actress sent the filmmaker Krystal Sutherland's 2016 novel which she wanted to adapt and star in and he said Lili, 23 - who plays Grace Town - encouraged his ideas throughout the process.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tanne said: ''I had no idea how the star of a teen CW drama is going to respond to this stuff, and she was totally into it and shared a similar vision. And from that point forward, [she] really backed me as a filmmaker and backed my vision. That means quite a bit when the star of your movie is behind you.''
Filming had to take place around Lili's 'Riverdale' schedule and Tanne had to squeeze all of her scenes into 15 days of the 25-day shoot.
He explained: ''We only had Lili for half of that. Now, Lili is in almost every scene of the movie ... it was very difficult to shoot all of her material in just 15 days. But we managed to do it.''
Tanne also revealed that he strongly identified with the character of Henry Page (played by 'Euphoria's Austin Abrams).
He said: ''There were a lot of superficial similarities between myself and Henry and to a certain degree myself and Grace's attitude and perspective. I was the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper. I had a similar kind of dynamic where there was this girl, she was a transfer student and I fell head over heels for her.
''When I read the book, I thought, 'well this is an opportunity to tell a story about my feelings in high school.' Even though it's not exactly my story, I can tell my story through this story.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.