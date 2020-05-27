Charlotte Tilbury says her new bronzer can ''change the facial architecture''.

The 47-year-old make-up mogul's latest product is her Airbrush Bronzer and she believes it is perfect for ''nose contouring'' and giving a more defined look.

She said: ''A matte bronzer is the secret to really changing the facial architecture as the natural tan tones mimic the way skin tans, to slim and lift. When you sculpt with my new Airbrush Bronzer it gives the look and feel of your lifted summer self! This matte bronzer is perfect for nose contouring, for a sun-kissed summer bronze up and for a more defined, contoured look - from head to toe!''

Meanwhile, make-up artist Charlotte previously revealed she chose to create her own brand after working for others and deciding she wanted to ''game change'' the industry.

She added: ''I knew I always wanted to have a brand, a global one, ever since I was a child in boarding school putting makeup on. When you're working for other brands, you're working in their DNA. I had this frustration. Charlotte Tilbury can't exist for other brands. I had to exist for my own brand. I had looks and textures I wanted to game change ... [My magic cream] came about when I worked backstage with models who were exhausted. They'd have flared up skin from flying in from New York, Paris, and London doing 60 fashion shows. I needed a cream that would turn skin around not in 28 days, but 28 seconds.''

And Charlotte praised the ''dream teams'' around the world - at home and at work - for helping her create her own dream.

She said: ''I have dream teams everywhere. At work, it's the labs, the PR, the marketing, the finance. At home, it's my nanny, my housekeeper, my family, husband, sister, and nieces who help with my kids. I'm lucky to have found incredible people that help make my dreams come true.''