Charlotte Tilbury is launching a light version of her iconic Magic Cream.

The 47-year-old make-up artist first launched the cream back in 2014, and has seen the product become a cult-classic in the beauty world thanks to its intensely hydrating formulation, with the likes of Amal Clooney, Emma Roberts, and Gigi Hadid counting themselves as fans.

And now, Charlotte and her eponymously titled beauty brand have announced the launch of a new lighter version of the cream, which is perfect for the summer months when products can feel too heavy and thick on the skin.

The Magic Cream Light - which launches on Tuesday (16.06.20), and will cost $100 - features a light textured lotion-like formula that makes it ideal for warmer weather, and comes complete with SPF 20 to protect the skin against the harmful effects of the sun.

In a statement to MailOnline, Charlotte said: ''When I travelled to Asia, so many women and men told me that they ADORED Magic Cream for winter but needed a fluid-like moisturiser for humid conditions, sweat-inducing summer weather and oil-prone skin.

''My NEW! MAGIC CREAM LIGHT gives you fresh, hydrated, shielded MAGIC SKIN for every skin type, everywhere!''

The Magic Cream Light will still give fans the same clinically proven results in hydration as the original Magic Cream, but in a lighter formula to help combat the added threat of sweat and oil during the summer.

The launch of the product comes as Charlotte recently closed a deal to sell her makeup empire to Spanish fashion and fragrances business Puig, but she retains a significant stake and continues to act as chair, president and chief creative officer.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it is expected to value the company at more than $1.5 billion.

Charlotte said: ''I've always dared to dream and create magic through beauty. I'm proud to be joining forces with Puig in a strategic partnership that will help us achieve our limitless ambitions. We've reached a pivotal point in our growth since launching seven years ago, and we're looking forward to unlocking new opportunities with Puig, which is the perfect partner as we build an iconic brand to last.''