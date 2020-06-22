Charlie Puth is set to release his new single, 'Girlfriend', on Wednesday (24.06.20).

The 28-year-old pop singer recently teamed up with Lennon Stella on the hit 'Summer Feelings' from the 'SCOOB!' soundtrack and is set to follow it up with his first solo song of 2020.

He tweeted: ''Girlfriend is one of my favorite songs I've ever made. (sic)''

Last year, Charlie released a trio of singles; 'I Warned Myself', 'Mother' and 'Cheating on You'.

Back in 2016, the 'Attention' hitmaker had promised to keep giving his fans new music and insisted he wanted to release a new album every year.

He said: ''I'm going to put out an album a year, I don't want to go missing for four years and be all mysterious. I want to be the people's artist ... I want to keep giving them music, so they can make memories ... and I can pay off my house. I don't love travelling, but I write better music when I'm on the move, when I'm comfortable.''

Charlie's last studio album, however, was 2018's 'Voicenotes'.

Meanwhile, the 'One Call Away' singer had previously confessed he uses his good friend's stories to inspire his music rather than rely on his own experiences.

He shared: ''I remember a conversation I had had with my friend. He had just broken up with this girl, and I was like, 'So, are you going to talk to her anymore?' And he was like, 'Nah, we don't talk anymore.'

''I was trying to cheer him up, so I did a dumb little face, and I was like, (singing) 'We don't talk anymore.' It became a cool melody, and I realised that this guitar beat fit perfectly over it.''