Charlie Puth has hit out at ''dangerous and toxic'' behaviour on social media.

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker slammed those who use social media platforms to ''internet screaming matches'', and said he's tired of people writing ''nasty messages'' to him about other artists.

Charlie singled out fans of South Korean boy band BTS, as he said people have accused him of ''using'' them for ''clout'', and warned that whilst he isn't affected by criticism any more, younger people on the internet might be.

He wrote in a series of tweets: ''I don't usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between 'fandoms' has to stop. I'm 28 years old, so it doesn't really mean anything to me when some person I don't know writes a nasty message to me...

''...saying things like 'I used BTS for clout'. I don't know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. (sic)''

Charlie also urged people to be ''nicer to each other'' on social media.

He added: ''But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would've affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I'm thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis.

''It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW. (sic)''

The 28-year-old singer's comments come after he previously said he was bemused by fame.

He said: ''The fame is fun, at times. There are paparazzi and people who are literally just chasing me to make money for themselves - like, what is it, like 500 bucks a picture? It's probably a hundred bucks for me. But I don't know what the hell is so interesting about me getting coffee. I'm a private person. I like being recognised for my work today, but I don't like being recognised for things that have nothing to do with what I'm showing you right now.''