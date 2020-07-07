Charlie Puth pretends ''people are singing along'' to his music to determine if it'll be a success.

The 28-year-old star has revealed his approach to creating music via a Twitter post, explaining that he tries to predict how his fans will react to certain tunes before he releases them.

Charlie - who released his last album, 'Voicenotes', in 2018 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Every record I produce, I can hear it finished in my mind before I even sing the vocal. I also pretend people are singing along to it, that's how I know the melody will work or not. (sic)''

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker posted the comments shortly after hitting out at ''dangerous and toxic'' behaviour on social media.

Charlie recently slammed people who use platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to post nasty comments, after he was targeted by fans of the South Korean boy band BTS.

He wrote in a series of tweets: ''I don't usually pay any mind to things like this, but something has to be said. This dangerous, toxic, internet screaming match between 'fandoms' has to stop. I'm 28 years old, so it doesn't really mean anything to me when some person I don't know writes a nasty message to me...

''...saying things like 'I used BTS for clout'. I don't know what that means- I love those guys and they are super talented. (sic)''

Charlie also urged people to be ''nicer to each other'' on social media.

He wrote: ''But what I do know is that 10 years ago, language like this directed towards me would've affected me deeply in a very negative way. And I'm thinking about all the other younger kids on twitter seeing stuff like this on a daily basis.

''It may sound cliche, but please be nicer to each other on here. No more screaming about made up nonsense. It does nobody any good. We all need to love each other MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW. (sic)''