Charli D’Amelio has learned to be "kind" to herself when she suffers acne breakouts by following a simple skincare routine.
Charli D’Amelio is "kind" to herself on bad skin days.
She told Refinery29: "I definitely have my good and bad skin days, like everyone. I struggle with the occasional acne breakout here and there. But in general, I try and just keep it simple and be kind to myself if I am having a bad skin day.
"As I've gotten older, I've started paying more attention to my skin. I used to just wash my face in the shower, but I've recently been finding more and more products that I like that my skin really likes."
Charli has tried a few beauty products to help clear her skin but her all-time favourite product is the Cera-ve moisturiser she uses every day.
She explained: "Cera-Ve moisturizer has changed my skin; I use it every single day."
The social media influencer also likes to keep her makeup simple, saying: "In my everyday routine, I love Morphe2’s Hint Hint Skin Tint for a light coverage, their tinted brow gel, and a liquid or cream blush."
However, Charli is more than happy to splurge on hair care products as she uses Davine's OI Shampoo and a $40 OI Conditioner.
She claimed: "I love Davine's OI Shampoo and OI Conditioner. It makes my hair feel so healthy and shiny."
What's more, the reality star likes to "disconnect" after a long day of engaging with her fans and making videos for TikTok.
She said: "At the end of my day, I usually take a shower, wash my hair, lay in bed and watch TV for hours. Really. That's what I do. I feel like TV is another way to disconnect from reality and that's something that I do all of the time."
