Charli D'Amelio struggles to apply eyeliner in her beauty routine and usually swaps it for a simple eyeshadow.
Charli D'Amelio thinks eyeliner is "complicated".
The 17-year-old TikTok star struggles to apply eyeliner in her makeup routine and swaps the tricky product for a simple eyeshadow.
She told Glamour: "There's something about eyeliner—just because I'm still learning how to do it. I feel like it's too complicated. With my eye shape, it just never looks right. That's why I literally just put eye shadow under my eyes with a little stick shadow. When other people do it on me, it looks great, so it must be a me problem."
Instead, 'The D'Amelio Show' star swears by lip gloss, blush and an eyelash curler to create the best look.
Asked what are her three best beauty products, she said: "Oh my goodness, that's hard. I think it would be a blush, an eyelash curler, and probably a lip gloss. I like the Morphe 2 Lip Oil in Flutter, since it has a little bit of a red tone, which is pretty. I have very dark eyelashes, so I don't technically need mascara for them to really pop, which is super awesome, I'm very thankful for that—my Italian genes coming through. When I curl my eyelashes, they are very long as well, thanks to castor oil, which is another tip: Use castor oil on your eyelashes and they grow."
What's more, the social media influencer learned how to apply makeup after watching her mum do her makeup ahead of her dance competitions.
She added: "My mom taught me how to do all of my makeup because I was a [dance] competition kid. No one wants to be doing a five-year-old's makeup at six in the morning, so I learned how to do my own makeup very quickly. I really learned from watching her do mine and watching her do her own—I would go to her vanity and learn how to use all of her products, and she took me to Bed Bath and Beyond. I was like “Mom, I’m starting middle school, I need my own products that aren't my dance makeup.” And she got me some, and she was very helpful and never let me leave the house looking crazy. So I'm very thankful for her."
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
From Her To Eternity is the foundation stone that paved the way for Your Funeral...My Trial, Henry's Dream, Murder Ballads, Push The Sky Away,...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Hollis Lomax; consisting of Will Rowland (Keyboard/Vocals) Hugo Keays (Guitar) Will Ellis (Bass Guitar) and Rob Taylor (Drums), are excited about...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.