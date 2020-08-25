Chandler Powell says ''every day is incredible'' with his pregnant wife Bindi Irwin.

The pair recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, five months after they wed at her family's Australia Zoo, and Chandler has posted a sweet message expressing his love for Bindi - the daughter of late conservationist and TV star Steve Irwin.

Alongside a photo of the pair, Chandler, 23, wrote on Instagram: ''I married my best friend, we recently found out our family is growing, and we've spent the past few weeks helping research crocodiles on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Far North Queensland.

''Every day is incredible with my beautiful wife.''

Earlier this month, the couple announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together, due next year.

Alongside a photo of her and Chandler holding up a baby sized version of their Australia Zoo outfits, the 22-year-old conservationist wrote: ''Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

''Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

''Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.''

The pair wed on March 25 at the zoo, although they were unable to invite any guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the couple were encouraged to go ahead with the ceremony by their loved ones.

Bindi explained: ''We decided not to have wedding guests due to the global crisis for everyone's health and safety. Our family and friends couldn't be there to celebrate with us. However, they all encouraged us to continue on and get married. From their love and support, we felt love win.''