Chad Stahelski says he was amazed that Lana Wachowski offered him an acting role in 'The Matrix Resurrections'.
Chad Stahelski was stunned to be given an acting role in 'The Matrix Resurrections'.
The 53-year-old star worked as a stunt double for Keanu Reeves in the original movie in the sci-fi franchise but has been given an acting role by director Lana Wachowski in the new project and was taken aback when he first read the script.
Speaking at the premiere of the new blockbuster, Chad explained: "I said to Lana that I would be happy to help out, so send me the script because I have some time.
"Then when I read it, I was shocked. I said to her, 'You're kind of having a laugh, right?' She said, 'Oh, no, no, no, that's the script.'"
Chad admits that he owes so much to Lana – who is directing this movie without the assistance of her sister Lilly – as he feels that his opportunity on 'The Matrix' opened the door for him in Hollywood.
He said of the filmmaker: "I owe her so much, you don't even know – life, career, everything.
"If you look at the crew list from the first 'Matrix' and fast forward until now, there's a commonality with at least of dozen of us. We all still talk, which is great."
Chad would go on to direct the 'John Wick' franchise, which stars Keanu as the titular assassin, and he believes the pair have an enduring bond as they are both passionate about similar things.
He said: "We have the same creative interests, we like the same kind of things.
"And I would like to think I have half the passion he has – that would be generous – and we just like to work on stuff that we love. That's kind of been the bond for our whole little circle, from Lana on down."
Chad also predicted that fans will be impressed as Reeves settles back into the role of Neo – and teased some fun moments with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).
Stahelski said: "He's fantastic. He makes you laugh and he really gets into his character.
"There are two great Carrie-Anne moments but I don't want to spoil those so you have to just see for yourself."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
John Wick returns for round two some time after being forced back into the criminal...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Mike Lassiter finds himself being put on trial for the murder of his father. The...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Scotty Galban and his partner Joey are New York City cops, whilst Scotty usually sticks...
Evan Webber is a loving father facing a Father's Day weekend alone with nothing but...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...