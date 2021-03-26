Chad Stahelski is to direct a movie based on the video game 'Ghosts of Tsushima'.

The 52-year-old filmmaker will work with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, which has sold 6.5 million copies since it was released last summer.

The game – developed by Sucker Punch Productions – centres around samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Chad, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions with Peter Kang overseeing the project on behalf of Sony.

Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: "We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jim's story to the big screen.

"We love working with creative partners such as Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

Chad has also been tapped to helm the action thriller 'Classified', which has been described as 'Die Hard' meets 'Indiana Jones'.

The high octane flick is set inside a top-secret government bunker that contains relics secretly recovered during World War II which turn out to be more powerful and dangerous than ever imagined.

Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan have penned the script for the movie and Chad will produce alongside Spitz and Young.

The director is also set to begin work on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' as he helms two movies in the action series back-to-back but revealed that he and star Keanu Reeves are fully focused on the fourth film.

Chad said: "The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies.'

"We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."