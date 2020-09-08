Celeste agreed to be the face of H&M because she wanted to show her fans that looking good doesn't have to cost a lot of money.
The 26-year-old star is fronting H&M Studio's autumn/winter 2020 campaign and admitted she was attracted to the campaign because she remembered what it was like trying to style herself on a budget.
She said: ''I didn't want to shy away from working with H&M, because I grew up with hardly any money and I think it's important for young people to feel good about what they are wearing.''
Referencing her young cousins, who have been longing for an £800 jacket, she added: ''It becomes a pressure and it's not attainable.''
The 'Strange' singer wants to urge people to shop with longevity in mind.
She told Vogue.co.uk: ''I'll place emphasis on cherishing the clothes for as long as possible when posting...
''H&M has always felt familiar to me. This campaign interested me because it allowed me to self style things I would normally wear and which have longevity. I hope others who buy these garments find this [sense of timelessness], too.
''I look for things I would wear in decades to come, not just my 20s.''
Despite her appearance in the campaign, Celeste doesn't want to be regarded as an influencer.
She said: ''I hope that's not the perception of me as I do more stuff with brands.
''I've always had my own style, but music comes first. I guess I am in a position of influence but it's not my desired job title.''
