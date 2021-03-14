Celeste thinks the success of her first album has given her more freedom to experiment.

The 26-year-old star topped the UK album charts with her debut record, 'Not Your Muse', and Celeste admits her early success has changed her approach to her music.

She explained: "Now that the album has gone to number one and, say, nine of the [12] songs were songs that I really loved, I think it's given me a bit more leeway to take it further in those realms, the next time around."

Celeste is also glad she's had some time to herself over the last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The music star admitted that the health crisis has allowed her to step off the "accelerated" ride that her life was previously on.

She told the BBC: "I'm glad I've had the year to live a bit, even though we've had the barriers. I felt quite a lot of spontaneity and freedom."

Celeste is rumoured to be line for an Academy Award nomination for her song 'Hear My Voice', which features in the legal drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

However, director Aaron Sorkin wasn't initially aware that Celeste was working on the track with the film's composer Daniel Pemberton.

She explained: "Aaron wanted a song for the closing credits and he wanted to use a Beatles song. I think it might have been 'Here Comes the Sun'.

"And Daniel was set on writing an original song for the closing credits. So he secretly, without the director knowing, approached me and said, 'Do you want to write this song together for this film?'

"I kind of knew it was a bit dodgy because we were doing little bits then sending it, and I was like, 'Whatever, I may as well do it and see where it leads'."