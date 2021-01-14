BRIT Award-winning star Celeste's debut album will now be released on January 29, a month earlier than planned.
Celeste has brought forward the release of her debut studio album, 'Not Your Muse', to January 29.
The 'Stop This Flame' hitmaker's first full-length release was due to arrive on February 26.
However, Celeste excitedly updated her fans this week to let them know that the 12-track LP will now arrive at the end of this month.
She wrote alongside the artwork on Instagram: "NOT YOUR MUSE MY DEBUT ALBUM IS COMING OUT A MONTH EARLY JANUARY 29TH!!! You can pre-add and pre order using the link in my bio and stories OMGGG I’m SO excited (sic)"
The record includes the single ‘Strange’ and mega-hit 'Stop Your Flame’, plus nine new songs.
Celeste said in a press release: “’Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless ... In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled. I'm very proud of what I've achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”
The 26-year-old singer/songwriter was crowned the winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2020 poll, before going on to claim the Rising Star Award at the BRITs last February.
More recently, Celeste became the first musician to write and perform an original song for the John Lewis Christmas advert.
It featured the star performing 'A Little Love' - which she penned over Zoom - and the track is also on the album.
The track-listing for ‘Not Your Muse’ is:
1. 'Ideal Woman'
2. 'Strange' (Edit)
3. 'Tonight Tonight'
4. 'Stop This Flame'
5. 'Tell Me Something I Don’t Know'
6. 'Not Your Muse'
7. 'Beloved'
8. 'Love is Back'
9. 'A Kiss’
10. 'The Promise'
11. 'A Little Love'
12. 'Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos'
